Campaign message on billboards in Springfield aims to quell anti-immigrant rhetoric

The city was thrust into the national spotlight when a claim went viral that Haitian immigrants — of whom 12,000 to 15,000 live in the Springfield area — were eating people’s pets. Law enforcement and city officials have said there is zero evidence to back these claims.

Former President Donald Trump, his running mate Sen. JD Vance and other high profile Republican figures have repeated these claims.

The city, particularly the Springfield City School District, received a barrage of threats immediately following the city’s virality. This led Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to order the Ohio State Highway Patrol to begin daily sweeps of all 17 district school buildings each morning before classes, and to remain at the buildings during classes and after dismissal.

OSHP was also ordered to maintain a bomb detection dogs presence in the city each day, and it began allowing Springfield police to use several of its patrol towers. Members of Ohio’s Homeland Security office are also in the city.

According to a press release, “inflammatory remarks” made by elected officials and leaders during and after the presidential debate in September “have stirred safety concerns across the country and Ohio, including Springfield.”

Nehemiah Foundation executive director Amy Willmann said in the release that Springfield must “come together in love, not hate.”

“These billboards remind us that our community is stronger when we embrace unity and compassion,” Willmann said.

Urban Light Ministries Pastor Eli Williams shared a similar message.

“Hate has no place in Springfield. We are called faith leaders to love and stand with our neighbors,” Williams said in the release. “The Haitian community is an integral part of Springfield, and we stand united with them.”

The billboards aim to encourage anyone who sees them to “emphasize the importance of “community solidarity and inspire acts of kindness and support for all neighbors, regardless of background or origin.” Faith in Public Life also plans to run online ads in Springfield, Middletown and Toledo.

The three billboards are located off Spring Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue, and along Troy Road near U.S. 68 going both east and west.

Another billboard discouraging “anti-immigrant hate,” which was paid for by the Haitian Bridge Alliance, was also seen along Troy Road in Springfield.