Car review: Ridgeline gets even more pickup truck-like qualities

The biggest update to this model year is the addition of the TrailSport trim. With the Ridgeline TrailSport comes a significant amount of off-road capability, not seen before from Honda’s compact pickup truck.

Additions include off-road tuned suspension, all-terrain tires (a first for this model), and a steel underbody protection that shields its oil pan from sharp rocks and other off-road hazards. If those aren’t truck qualities, I don’t know what is.

And if you’re judging the Ridgeline by how it used to look with that weird, un-truck-like shape, then it deserves another look. The 2024 iteration has that prototypical pickup truck shape and body. It has a rugged stance, too, thanks to 18-inch wheels.

The TrailSport logo resides within the honeycomb-like grille that’s flanked by indented running lights and highly stylized LED headlights.

The 5-foot-4-inch bed has a payload capacity of just over 1,500 pounds. The tailgate can drop down or swing out, making loading the bed easy.

From a powertrain perspective, the Ridgeline fits the bill, too, with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It has a nine-speed automatic transmission that is terrific. The Ridgeline has all-wheel drive (AWD). Despite the more-rugged updates on the TrailSport, the Ridgeline’s overall performance is quite well-mannered. This is not so much a criticism as I believe this has always been one of the nice features of the Ridgeline.

It drives a little more comfortably and a little more refined than other similar trucks (like the Toyota Tacoma or Ford Ranger). The unibody construction of the Ridgeline, which is sometimes the criticism amongst truck enthusiasts, works to its advantage in drivability and the way it handles.

Inside, there are some TrailSport-exclusive design elements that add a wow factor to the Ridgeline. The TrailSport’s cabin stands out with orange contrast stitching on the steering wheel, door panels and seats, with the TrailSport logo embroidered on the front-seat head restraints and molded onto its standard all-season rubber floor mats.

The crew-cab style pickup has room for five passengers. The rear passengers will be surprised at the amount of legroom that exists. Three adults could fit in the back seat comfortably and not want for headroom or shoulder room.

From a technology standpoint, Honda offers a new updated infotainment system. It’s now much more intuitive and loaded with all of the technology you need, including easy smartphone integration. The 9-inch color touchscreen is responsive, and the overall organization of the icons is easy to navigate.

The Ridgeline has four trim levels, including Sport, RTL, TrailSport and Black Edition. My tester, the TrailSport, had an MSRP of $46,355. The base Sport trim starts just under $40,000.

The EPA rating for the Ridgeline TrailSport is 18 mpg/city and 23/mpg highway. It equals an averaged combined fuel economy of 20 mpg.

The Ridgeline has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, which is nearly a ton less than some of its competitors. I believe it’s this feature that earns the Ridgeline the reputation of not being “truck enough.” While that’s still not a fair assessment, if towing is something you need the Ridgeline for you’ll have to make sure it can handle what you hitch it up to.

Regardless, the improvements Honda has made through the years on the Ridgeline are noteworthy and impressive. Years ago, the automaker could’ve abandoned this truck when so many others jumped out of this segment. Honda stuck to it and it’s paying off now.

The 2024 Honda Ridgeline is as good as it’s ever been.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist.

2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport

Price/As tested price................................................ $46,355/$46,355

Mileage.......................................... 18 mpg/city; 23 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 3.5-liter V6

Horsepower................................. 280 hp/262 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 9-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Lincoln, AL