Caravan to travel through Dayton to raise awareness for 2020 Census

A Census Caravan with local leaders will pass by several Dayton landmarks Saturday to raise awareness about the impact the 2020 Census has on schools, roads and health care in all Montgomery County communities.
“This is a once-a-decade opportunity to make our communities better,” Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge stated in a release. “We need to make sure everyone gets counted. … We have just over a month to get as many people counted as possible.”
County Commissioners Dodge and Debbie Lieberman will join Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Dayton-Montgomery County Complete County Committee Chairwoman Nikol Miller and The Rylee Show’s Rylee Davis in the caravan, which will leave at 10:30 a.m. from the Montgomery County Job Center, 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.
It then will pass the Dayton Walk of Fame, then proceed to the Madden Hills branch of the Dayton Metro Library, the Westwood library branch, the Northwest Recreational Center, the Northwest library branch, Montgomery County Children Services and then return to The Job Center.
Other leaders, community members and U.S. Census staff will ride in vehicles touring the census tracts that have a lower than anticipated response rate. Census staff also will be available to assist families with completing their questionnaire.
Residents are encouraged to complete their responses online at www.my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.