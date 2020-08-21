Caravan to travel through Dayton to raise awareness for 2020 Census

“This is a once-a-decade opportunity to make our communities better,” Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge stated in a release. “We need to make sure everyone gets counted. … We have just over a month to get as many people counted as possible.”

County Commissioners Dodge and Debbie Lieberman will join Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Dayton-Montgomery County Complete County Committee Chairwoman Nikol Miller and The Rylee Show’s Rylee Davis in the caravan, which will leave at 10:30 a.m. from the Montgomery County Job Center, 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.