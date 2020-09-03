Cardstock shortage affects dependent ID issuance DoD-wide

Currently, only the following in-person services will be offered by the 88th FSS ID Card team:

· CACs that are expired, corrupt, or expiring within 30 days.

· CACs for new civilian hires (appropriated and non-appropriated and contractors)

· CACs for members deploying within 30 days

The FSS will only accept walk-ins lost CACs and pin-resets. Those with lost or stolen CACs will be given either a same-day or next-day appointment.

Services that are not currently offered are:

· CACs for changes in rank or last name

· Renewal of Dependent ID cards

“Customers with dependent IDs expired before Jan 2020, lost IDs, and newly enrolled dependent IDs will receive a DEERS enrollment application,” said Yatko. “This will be used in lieu of an ID card and will be valid for 90 days and allow customers to be issued a visitors pass. This will provide base and amenity access.”

To schedule an appointment for your new or expiring CAC:

· Utilize the RAPIDS link https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/#/

· E-mail WPIDCARDS@us.af.mil to request an appointment or ask a CAC/DEERS question, responses will be provided within 72 hrs.

“We ask you utilize one of these two options to suit your appointment needs due to the overwhelming volume of phone calls and the decreased number of Airmen permitted in the work center due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Yatko.

New civilian hires (appropriated, non-appropriated and contractors) should not schedule appointment before the first official day of work. Cards will not be available before that date.

As Public Health guidelines associated with COVID-19 circumstances permit, this information is subject to change. For the latest information, go to the MPF website at https://www.wrightpattfss.com/military-personnel.