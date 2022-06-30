CareFlight takes 2 to hospital following motorcycle crash in Darke County

A man and woman were taken to the hospital by CareFlight after a motorcycle crash in Darke County Wednesday.
Around 7:15 p.m., Darke County sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Arcanum Ithaca and Grubbs Rex roads on a crash.
A preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Honda Civic was heading west on Grubbs Rex Road from a stop sign when the driver failed to yield to a 1995 Harley Davidson Softail, according to the sheriff’s office.
The two vehicles collided in the intersection, resulting in the driver of the motorcycle and a passenger to be thrown off the vehicle. The driver, a 32-year-old Arcanum man, and his passenger, a 33-year-old Eaton woman, were treated by Arcanum Rescue crews and taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, according to the sheriff’s office. They were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
The 30-year-old West Milton man driving the Honda and a juvenile passenger were treated at the scene and released.
In addition to deputies, Arcanum Fire and Rescue and CareFlight also responded. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team also assisted with the investigation.
