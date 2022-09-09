Carlisle council considers five applicants for vacant council seat

Five residents who have applied for a vacant seat on Carlisle City Council were interviewed this week.
Mayor Randy Winkler said council members discussed the applicants but have not reached a consensus on who to appoint to replace former councilwoman Kim Bilbrey, who stepped down from her council seat due to family medical matters.
“I’ve got it narrowed to two applicants, but others have three,” Winkler said. “I expect the appointment will be made at the Sept. 27 council meeting.”
The applicants include:
- David Shough, a retired lawyer, having practiced complex business litigation for over 30 years with firms in Dayton and then in his own practice based out of his home. He has served as a mediator for the Warren County Common Pleas Court and on the city’s property maintenance review board.
- James Lickliter previously served on Carlisle Council for 10 years, including four years as deputy mayor. He is a 14-year member of the Planning Commission and has served on other municipal and community committees. He is also a senior bus driver for Franklin Twp.
- Denise Eagle is a retired electronic technician and field service representative. She has lived in Carlisle for her entire life and would like the opportunity to give back in the community.
- Jason Faulkner is an information technology professional who moved to Carlisle in 2019. He previously resided in Franklin and served three terms on Franklin City Council, including service as vice mayor. Since moving to Carlisle, he has served as a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Charter Review Commission.
- Jordan Terrill and his family have lived in Carlisle since 2020. He has experience leading audit teams at an external audit firm evaluating the accuracy of GAAP financial reporting for municipalities and schools, auditing federal grants compliance, serving as a supervisory committee member at a local credit union, leading internal audits covering financial, operational, and IT risk.
The appointed candidate will fulfill the remainder of the resigned member’s term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
The seat will be up for election during the general election of 2025 for a four-year term, and the incumbent would need to run for election to retain the seat. Council members serve on a non-partisan basis and receive a salary of $300 a month.
About the Author