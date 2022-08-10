Carlisle councilwoman steps down due to family matters

A Carlisle councilwoman has submitted her resignation due to family medical issues.
Kim Bilbrey was not at Tuesday’s meeting, but sent Mayor Randy Winkler her resignation letter which he read to council. City Manager Julie Duffy said council voted to accept Bilbrey’s resignation.
Interested applicants must be registered to vote in the City of Carlisle and have been residents of the city for at least one continuous year preceding appointment. The appointed candidate will fulfill the remainder of the resigned member’s term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
The seat will be up for election during the general election of 2025 for a four-year term, and the incumbent would need to run for election to retain the seat. Councilmembers serve on a non-partisan basis.
Councilmembers receive 300 a month.
In her letter, Bilbrey said her husband’s recent medical issues have taken a toll on her and her family.
“I needed to be with my family and my priority will always be my family first,” she said. “Many of the community has reached out, prayed, brought meals, brought supplies, helped with house chores, ran errands, donated clothes since he lost right around 90 pounds. We were blessed beyond measure by these acts of kindness. We will forever be grateful.”
Bilbrey said she gave 100% and was very thankful for the opportunity and for the community voting voting for and believing in her.
“I really enjoyed bringing new ideas and new things to our village which was looking for a way to connect through the middle of COVID(-19),” she said. “I enjoyed every minute of seeing our residents smile and hearing the great comments of what these events were doing for our little town. I love Carlisle. I will look forward to serving and volunteering in other ways to give back.”
Bilbrey was appointed in May 2020 to fill the vacancy created by Brad McIntosh. She was elected to a full-four-year term last November.
