Carlisle councilwoman steps down due to family matters

In her letter, Bilbrey said her husband’s recent medical issues have taken a toll on her and her family.

“I needed to be with my family and my priority will always be my family first,” she said. “Many of the community has reached out, prayed, brought meals, brought supplies, helped with house chores, ran errands, donated clothes since he lost right around 90 pounds. We were blessed beyond measure by these acts of kindness. We will forever be grateful.”

Bilbrey said she gave 100% and was very thankful for the opportunity and for the community voting voting for and believing in her.

“I really enjoyed bringing new ideas and new things to our village which was looking for a way to connect through the middle of COVID(-19),” she said. “I enjoyed every minute of seeing our residents smile and hearing the great comments of what these events were doing for our little town. I love Carlisle. I will look forward to serving and volunteering in other ways to give back.”

Bilbrey was appointed in May 2020 to fill the vacancy created by Brad McIntosh. She was elected to a full-four-year term last November.