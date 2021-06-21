Carlisle selects new fire chief

Lane was selected among a pool of six applicants for the part-time position. His career has included working with several fire departments including Wilmington, Chester Twp., Port William and Dayton.

He is currently the program administrator and lead instructor for the paramedic programs with Butler Tech as well as lieutenant with the Joint Emergency Medical Service. Lane holds associates degrees in both business management and Emergency Medical Services as well as a vast number of certifications and credentials including state of Ohio Fire Safety Inspector, Firefighter Level 2, and Ohio Fire Officer 1 and 2.