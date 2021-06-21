Carlisle selects new fire chief

Carlisle has tapped a lieutenant with the Joint Emergency Medical Services as its new village fire chief.
Village Manager Julie Duffy announce Monday the selection of Jeremy Lane as the new fire chief.
“Jeremy is a highly competent and experienced professional with a proven track record of performance, leadership, and service,” Duffy said. “With over 25 years of experience in Fire and EMS, we are fortunate to have found a candidate with Jeremy’s skills and knowledge and are excited to add him to our Carlisle fire family.”
Lane was selected among a pool of six applicants for the part-time position. His career has included working with several fire departments including Wilmington, Chester Twp., Port William and Dayton.
He is currently the program administrator and lead instructor for the paramedic programs with Butler Tech as well as lieutenant with the Joint Emergency Medical Service. Lane holds associates degrees in both business management and Emergency Medical Services as well as a vast number of certifications and credentials including state of Ohio Fire Safety Inspector, Firefighter Level 2, and Ohio Fire Officer 1 and 2.
Lane replaces Interim Chief Roger Hurley who has been serving in this capacity since April 1, 2020. As the new Carlisle fire chief, Lane will assume command of an average of 15-20 volunteer firefighters who provide fire protection for the Carlisle community of an estimated population of 5,300.
Lane will be officially introduced to the community during Tuesday’s meeting of the Carlisle Village Council where Mayor Randy Winkler will conduct his ceremonial swearing into office.