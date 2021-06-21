Fact finder calls for 3-year deal between Kettering firefighters’ union, city

KETTERING – A fact finder is recommending a three-year agreement between a Kettering firefighters’ union and the city.
The report dated June 17 says the union representing more than 70 firefighters should get 2.5% pay hikes the first two years and a 2.25% increase in the final year.
Fact finder Norman Harlan of Steubenville also said there should be no change regarding holidays, and medical, dental and life insurance during the life of the deal covering the International Association of Firefighters Local 2150, records show.
Harlan recommends the agreement run from Dec. 21, 2020, to Dec. 17, 2023.
The Local 2150′s contract expired in December, documents state. Kettering City Council is scheduled to either accept or reject the fact finder’s report Tuesday night.