An explosion or a fire occurred at a house in Eaton Saturday morning.

Crews including Eaton Fire and EMS were dispatched to Wolverton Road on reports of some type of explosion or fire around 7:36 a.m., according to Preble Dispatch.

Dispatch confirmed there was some type of explosion or fire at the house.

It is unknown what caused the explosion.

No one was injured.

Additional information is not yet available.

We will update as we learn more.