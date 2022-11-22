Cedarville grads get married, spend time together as pharmacists

Leno and Martha Abraham graduated from the university’s Doctor of Pharmacy program in 2021. Martha Abraham teaches in the university’s school of pharmacy, and Leno Abraham is a clinical pharmacist at Miami Valley Hospital.

Throughout the year, the couple has become more involved with Caring Partners International (CPI). It’s a local ministry with a global reach, showing the Abrahams the impact the pharmacy profession can have. CPI uses medicine as a way to spread gospel in partnership with churches around the world.