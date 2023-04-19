Cedarville plans graduation with largest class in history

Cedarville plans to graduate 964 graduates, a 6% increase from last year. In 2022, Cedarville awarded degrees to a then-record 909 undergraduate and graduate students.

“Commencement is the culmination of four or more years of investment and preparation for whatever profession a student may be entering,” said Fran Campbell, university registrar. “I think it’s one of the most exciting events that we have. It’s so enjoyable to watch the excitement that goes along with seeing the students reach this milestone.”