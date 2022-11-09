Centerville aims to create outdoor drinking area

They allow businesses with proper liquor licenses to sell alcoholic beverages in designated plastic cups. Those beverages can be taken off premise and consumed within the DORA’s boundary, which is indicated by signage.

The proposed outdoor drinking area would, if approved by council, operate from 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

Centerville “values economic growth and creating a thriving place to live, work, learn, and play,” O’Brien said. “A DORA is an innovative policy that reflects these values and will create a unique experience for businesses and residents.”

The city’s staff solicited feedback from Cornerstone’s developer, Oberer Companies, and all businesses within the development and “at this time staff has received no negative feedback, and many businesses are eager to participate,” he said.

Davis has submitted to city council an application that ensures public health and safety are maintained within the outdoor drinking area, city officials said.

Council is expected to consider the DORA for final approval at a public hearing during its Dec. 19 meeting, O’Brien said.

If approved, it could be operational by this coming spring, he said.