Centerville High School, Rite-Aid offer students Pfizer vaccines Wednesday

CENTERVILLE – A coronavirus virus vaccine clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at Centerville High School.
Centerville City Schools’ students 16 to 18 years old can get the Pfizer vaccine administered by Rite-Aid, the district announced today on its website.
The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled for May 5, according to the school district.
Consent forms and an information sheet are available at https://www.centerville.k12.oh.us/. A link to register is provided at that site.
The second shot is scheduled during the first week of AP Testing, according to the district.
Those seeking the vaccines are asked to arrive no more than five minutes before their appointment time.
They are also asked to bring a signed consent form, a driver’s license or state identification for proof of age and their student ID.