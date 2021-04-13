X

Centerville High School, Rite-Aid offer students Pfizer vaccines Wednesday

Centerville City Schools’ students 16 to 18 years old can get the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday, the district announced on its website. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Centerville City Schools’ students 16 to 18 years old can get the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday, the district announced on its website. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Local News | 25 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – A coronavirus virus vaccine clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at Centerville High School.

Centerville City Schools’ students 16 to 18 years old can get the Pfizer vaccine administered by Rite-Aid, the district announced today on its website.

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled for May 5, according to the school district.

ExploreEARLIER: Local adoptees share ‘amazing’ experiences of tracking down birth parents

Consent forms and an information sheet are available at https://www.centerville.k12.oh.us/. A link to register is provided at that site.

The second shot is scheduled during the first week of AP Testing, according to the district.

Those seeking the vaccines are asked to arrive no more than five minutes before their appointment time.

They are also asked to bring a signed consent form, a driver’s license or state identification for proof of age and their student ID.

ExplorePOPULAR: Dayton suburb ranked No. 1 best place to live in Ohio

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.