Centerville releases lineup for new Uptown Music Series

The city of Centerville and the Centerville Arts Commission have announced the launch of a new Uptown Music Series.
The series will feature a variety of acoustic and intimate performances by musicians from Centerville and the surrounding communities, including Alexis Gomez, Brockman Brothers and more. It is presented by Minuteman Press of Centerville.
Live performances happen between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Fridays running from May 5 through Sept. 29 on the northeast patio at Main and Franklin streets near Graeter’s Ice Cream and City Barbeque.
The 2023 schedule includes:
May 5: Felt Frog Society
May 19: Innovation Trio
June 2: The Unity Sax Quartet
June 16: Noele Grace
June 30: The Unity Sax Quartet
July 7: The Shady Pine Band
July 21: Brockman Brothers
Aug. 4: Alexis Gomez
Aug. 18: Innovation Trio
Sept. 1: Noele Grace Music
Sept. 15: Brockman Brothers
Sept. 29: Felt Frog Society
The events are free to the public and are designed to expand the arts in the community, city officials said.
“We are excited to introduce this new series to the community,” Centerville Community Resources Coordinator Drew Simon said. “Music has the power to bring people together, and we believe that this series will do just that. We are grateful to our sponsors, including Minuteman Press of Centerville, City Barbeque and Bethany Village, for their support in making this event possible.”
