Centerville releases lineup for new Uptown Music Series

The series will feature a variety of acoustic and intimate performances by musicians from Centerville and the surrounding communities, including Alexis Gomez, Brockman Brothers and more. It is presented by Minuteman Press of Centerville.

Live performances happen between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Fridays running from May 5 through Sept. 29 on the northeast patio at Main and Franklin streets near Graeter’s Ice Cream and City Barbeque.