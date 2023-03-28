Centerville to get new location of growing chicken franchise

The chicken restaurant scene is taking off as another chain is opening a new location in the Dayton area.
Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is planning to open at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville, according to permits filed with the city.
The fast-casual restaurant chain offers breaded and grilled chicken options and 10 different sauces. It also has sandwiches, wraps, salads and crinkle-cut fries.
The store had previously been a Hot Head Burritos, but that restaurant closed in September.
The Centerville location of Huey Magoo’s will be the restaurant’s second Ohio location. An Englewood location opened at 9196 North Main St. last June.
Huey Magoo’s was founded in Florida in 2004 and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. For more information about the restaurant, visit hueymagoos.com.
