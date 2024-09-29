Centerville schedules one-time brush collection from storm damage this week

Explore Thousands remain without power in region following heavy Friday storms from Hurricane Helene

All brush should be at the curb by Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 a.m.

Brush piles should be placed behind the curb and parallel to the road, according to the City of Centerville. Keep brush piles separate from leaf piles and follow standards for brush piles: 8 feet long and 10 inches in diameter.

Residential brush drop-off hours have also been extended from Monday, September 30th until Friday, October 11.