Centerville schedules one-time brush collection from storm damage this week

As people clean up storm damage from the remnants of Hurricane Helene, Centerville residents can drop-off their brush throughout the week of Oct. 7.

The City of Centerville has scheduled a one-time brush collection with staff expected to work through neighborhoods north to south across the city this week.

All brush should be at the curb by Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 a.m.

Brush piles should be placed behind the curb and parallel to the road, according to the City of Centerville. Keep brush piles separate from leaf piles and follow standards for brush piles: 8 feet long and 10 inches in diameter.

Residential brush drop-off hours have also been extended from Monday, September 30th until Friday, October 11.

  • Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
