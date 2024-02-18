Centerville temporarily relocating summer events during Stubbs Park renovations

“St. Leonard has been a great community partner for many years in Centerville and the city is looking forward to working with its staff to make sure our city events continue during construction at Stubbs Park,” Drew Simon, Centerville’s community resources coordinator, said. “The space at St. Leonard is well equipped to host city events, with ample parking and open space to ensure a great experience.”

The $7.5 Stubbs Park renovation project launched construction in late January and will ramp up as the weather improves. It is expected to be completed by May 2025, Simon said.

The space is larger than what is used at Stubbs Park for events, which will give the city flexibility with its different event layouts, Simon said. “For example, the parking space dedicated for use at Stubbs Park during our events is over 250,000 square-feet. St. Leonard has more than 345,000 square-feet available for parking.”

A record-setting 90,000-plus people are estimated to have attended city events in 2023, according to the city.

Relocating concerts requires a mobile stage, concert lighting, power and a dance floor, which will result in between $36,000 and $40,000 in additional costs, Simon said.

Centerville had 18 concerts scheduled in 2023. In 2024, it is scheduled to hold seven, Simon said. “We limited the number of concerts to accommodate the added expenses,” he said.

The city also will be partnering with St. Leonard for its annual Boomerfest, which will feature four concerts from local bands.

City officials said they will unveil the list of scheduled acts for the Summer Concert Series and Party in the Park shows “in the near future,” and said they will include “some of the biggest shows ever planned.”

Centerville also relocated its Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies to the pavilion at Cornerstone Park, 5210 Cornerstone N. Blvd. Part of the work at Stubbs Park will include improvements to the Veterans Plaza.

Several new events also are scheduled in 2024, including the addition of the Cornerstone Music Series at Cornerstone Park. The Cornerstone Music Series will take place at the pavilion at Cornerstone Park every other Friday from May to September starting May 3. Details, including a full calendar of performers and dates, will be released soon, officials said.

Also starting in May, the Uptown Music Series will return to the patio space at the corner of Franklin and Main streets. Additional details on performers and dates will be released in the coming months.

Centerville events: Important dates