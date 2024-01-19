Centerville schools plan three community meetings to discuss tax levy, finances

Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m. in the Magsig Middle School auditorium, 192 W. Franklin St.

Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. in the Watts Middle School cafeteria, 7056 McEwen Road.

March 13, 6:30 p.m. in the Tower Heights Middle School cafeteria, 195 N. Johanna Dr.

Explore Centerville puts smaller school levy on March ballot after November rejection

“The two community meetings we held in December gave us better insight into the questions and concerns surrounding school finances,” Superintendent Jon Wesney said in a statement last week. “We want to continue that collaboration and maintain open communication with our community.”

Residents who want to share feedback or ask a question about district finances should register to speak on a sign-up sheet before the meeting starts, and will be limited to three minutes.

The district’s presentations will be recorded and posted on Centerville City Schools’ website, www.centerville.k12.oh.us.

In November, voters rejected a permanent 5.9-mill additional tax levy by a nearly 57-to-43 ratio. In that levy, which would have raised $12.9 million per year, 5.4 mills would have paid for day-to-day operating expenses for the district, and 0.5 mills would have gone to permanent improvements.

“The need for additional funding will not go away, and the only way to eliminate the projected deficit is to pass a levy, make significant reductions, or a combination of the two,” the school district said in announcing the meetings.

In December, the Board of Education approved a resolution to place a 3.9-mill levy on the ballot on March 19. The levy is for operating expenses only and, if approved, will generate $11.2 million annually and cost a homeowner $139 for each $100,000 of appraised value, per the county auditor’s office.

The countywide increase in property values means the new school levy would still raise about 87% as much money as the rejected 2023 levy would have, despite the millage dropping from 5.9 to 3.9.

“This reduced levy request, along with gaining some budgetary efficiencies through reductions, should allow the district to stabilize its budget for the next 4 to 5 years,” the district said.