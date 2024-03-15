Centerville to hold donation drive today for Ohio tornado relief

Items that can be accepted must be new and unopened. Items that can be donated include:

Diapers

New underwear

New socks

New adult clothing

New children’s clothing

New blankets

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Bottled water

Canned goods

Non-perishable foods

Deodorant

Baby formula

Baby wipes.

Financial contributions can be made directly to the American Red Cross here. No money will be able to be accepted at the donation drive.

Hope 4 Centerville will coordinate getting donated items to the victims affected by Thursday night’s tornadoes in the northern Miami Valley. Additional details on the solar eclipse glasses giveaway can be found here.

Centerville said it also is working with United Way of Logan County. A link to that organization’s relief fund can be found here.