UPDATE: Tornado confirmed in Mercer County; 3 dead in Logan County after storms hit Ohio

Centerville to hold donation drive today for Ohio tornado relief

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Updated 16 minutes ago
The city of Centerville in partnership with Hope 4 Centerville will collect donations for northern Miami Valley tornado relief during its solar eclipse glasses giveaway at Cornerstone Park from 4 to 5 p.m. today.

Cornerstone Park is located at 5210 Cornerstone North Blvd. between Cooper’s Hawk and Costco at the Cornerstone of Centerville mixed-use development near the intersection of Feedwire Road and Wilmington Pike.

ExploreUPDATE: Centerville alters eclipse glasses giveaway, cites safety, accessibility

Items that can be accepted must be new and unopened. Items that can be donated include:

  • Diapers
  • New underwear
  • New socks
  • New adult clothing
  • New children’s clothing
  • New blankets
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Bottled water
  • Canned goods
  • Non-perishable foods
  • Deodorant
  • Baby formula
  • Baby wipes.
ExploreUPDATE: Tornado confirmed in Mercer County; 3 dead in Logan County after storms hit Ohio

Financial contributions can be made directly to the American Red Cross here. No money will be able to be accepted at the donation drive.

Hope 4 Centerville will coordinate getting donated items to the victims affected by Thursday night’s tornadoes in the northern Miami Valley. Additional details on the solar eclipse glasses giveaway can be found here.

Centerville said it also is working with United Way of Logan County. A link to that organization’s relief fund can be found here.

