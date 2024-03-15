Injuries, entrapments, damage reported after storms, suspected tornado in Darke County

There have been two people so far taken by EMS to Wayne Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries and no fatalities reported, the sheriff’s office said.

Damage seems to follow a path from Union City to Bradford, according to the sheriff’s office, with multiple homes and structures reported damaged on Route 571, Cox Road, Fox Road and Horatio Harris Creek Road.

Fire and rescue agencies from multiple jurisdictions were dispatched to the area along with Darke County deputies and other first responders. Darke County Emergency Management, fire and rescue agencies and deputies are planning to assess the damage in the morning.

Some roads in the affected areas are closed and will be patrolled, with the sheriff’s office asking the public to stay out of the area for their own safety and the security of local residents.