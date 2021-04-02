Central State to offer COVID vaccines to students on-campus next week

CSU hopes to offer the vaccine to all students on-campus before the school year ends in May.

Information about additional vaccine clinics will be announced during the week of April 12. Clinics are based on vaccine shipment schedules.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state would offer COVID vaccines on college campus in hopes of increasing vaccination rates and getting students vaccinated before they return home for the summer.

“By offering vaccinations on college campuses we believe more students will opt to get the vaccine and they’ll get it with their peers,” he said.