Central State to offer COVID vaccines to students on-campus next week

Central State University will offer coronavirus vaccines to students on-campus during two vaccination clinics next week.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available on Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9, at the Beacom-Lewis/Walker Gymnasiums. The clinics are from noon to 4 p.m.
“There is no difference between the vaccines as far as what really matters — keeping you alive, keeping you out of the hospital, keeping you safe,” said Central State University Medical Director Dr. Karen Mathews.
The university is strongly encouraging students to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated.
“Young people are less likely to get sick from the coronavirus but they are significant carriers of the virus,” said Mathews. “By offering one-dose clinics on campus, students who wish to be vaccinated will have an easily accessible option to get the vaccine with their peers.”
CSU hopes to offer the vaccine to all students on-campus before the school year ends in May.
Information about additional vaccine clinics will be announced during the week of April 12. Clinics are based on vaccine shipment schedules.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state would offer COVID vaccines on college campus in hopes of increasing vaccination rates and getting students vaccinated before they return home for the summer.
“By offering vaccinations on college campuses we believe more students will opt to get the vaccine and they’ll get it with their peers,” he said.