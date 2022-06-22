Centre City wins $5M in credits again, but will this go-around be different?

Combined Shape Caption The Centre City building at 40 S. Main St. in Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption The Centre City building at 40 S. Main St. in Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

But after previously winning millions of dollars worth of state historic preservation tax incentives, the owners ultimately had to forfeit the credits two times after their proposed adaptive-reuse projects failed to make substantial progress and did not reach important program benchmarks.

But the Ohio Department of Development this morning announced that it has awarded $5 million in state historic tax credits in support of a $74 million project to convert the building into 200 apartments and office space.

Combined Shape Caption The Centre City building at 40 S. Main St. in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption The Centre City building at 40 S. Main St. in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The current owner is 40 S Main LLC, but Model Group LLC would be the future owner, developer and manager of the property, says the state historic tax credit application.

Model Group, based in Cincinnati, is one of the partners on the Dayton Arcade project, and the firm is behind some notable and celebrated adaptive-reuse projects in Over-the-Rhine, Walnut Hills and other parts of the Queen City.

The project will create a “character-filled, mixed-use showplace, including the creation of 200 housing units and over 53,000 square feet of commercial space,” the application states.

Combined Shape Caption The new owner of the Centre City Building downtown proposes renovating the office tower into housing. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Combined Shape Caption The new owner of the Centre City Building downtown proposes renovating the office tower into housing. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The Centre City building is four separate but connected buildings that were constructed between 1903 and 1924 at the northeast corner of Fourth and Main.

The commercial space will be on the first, second and third floor, the application states, and Model Group expects this project will result in about 200 permanent jobs in the neighborhood.

Late last year, the city of Dayton approved spending as much as $2.5 million to help make repairs to the office tower to stabilize it and protect the public.

The façade was crumbling and pieces of the building were falling into the street.