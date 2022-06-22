Centre City wins $5M in credits again, but will this go-around be different?

The Centre City building in downtown Dayton once again has been awarded $5 million in state historic preservation tax credits, but the big question is whether a new developer’s project can succeed following multiple failed attempts to renovate the property.
The 21-story officer tower at 40 S. Main Street, also called the United Brethen Publishing House, has been vacant since 2012, and since then multiple owners have proposed rehabbing the property.
But after previously winning millions of dollars worth of state historic preservation tax incentives, the owners ultimately had to forfeit the credits two times after their proposed adaptive-reuse projects failed to make substantial progress and did not reach important program benchmarks.
But the Ohio Department of Development this morning announced that it has awarded $5 million in state historic tax credits in support of a $74 million project to convert the building into 200 apartments and office space.
The current owner is 40 S Main LLC, but Model Group LLC would be the future owner, developer and manager of the property, says the state historic tax credit application.
Model Group, based in Cincinnati, is one of the partners on the Dayton Arcade project, and the firm is behind some notable and celebrated adaptive-reuse projects in Over-the-Rhine, Walnut Hills and other parts of the Queen City.
The project will create a “character-filled, mixed-use showplace, including the creation of 200 housing units and over 53,000 square feet of commercial space,” the application states.
The Centre City building is four separate but connected buildings that were constructed between 1903 and 1924 at the northeast corner of Fourth and Main.
The commercial space will be on the first, second and third floor, the application states, and Model Group expects this project will result in about 200 permanent jobs in the neighborhood.
Late last year, the city of Dayton approved spending as much as $2.5 million to help make repairs to the office tower to stabilize it and protect the public.
The façade was crumbling and pieces of the building were falling into the street.
About the Author