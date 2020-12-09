CFC Cause of the Week: Housing and Shelter

In Ohio, the fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $818, she said. The need for affordable housing is apparent in the numbers alone.

“In order to afford this level of rent and utilities, without paying more than 30% of income on housing, the tenant would need to make $15.73 per hour,” she added. “However, the minimum wage in Ohio is set at $8.55 per hour, meaning the average worker would need to work 74 hours per week at a minimum-wage job to afford a two-bedroom rental home, or hold 1.8 full-time jobs, working 40 hours per week, in order to afford this rent.

“Safe and affordable housing for the area’s hard-working neighbors in need can free up funds to provide nutritious food and health-care expenses, and stable housing may increase a child’s opportunities for educational growth.”

There are many CFC charities helping people who find themselves homeless right here in our own community and around the world. These charities provide immediate relief in the form of a clean bed, hot meal or shower.

Money raised for housing and shelter charities can be spent, sometimes in conjunction with volunteer labor, to construct safe and affordable housing. In addition, funds can also be used to repair homes for existing homeowners in need of critical repairs, such as a new roof, water heater, furnace or modifications such as a wheelchair ramp or grab bars.

How to help

It’s easy to make an immediate impact through supporting CFC and housing/shelter-related charities. Volunteer opportunities can be found and CFC contributions made by visiting https://GiveCFC.org. Details about this week’s causes are available at https://ohiocfc.givecfc.org/housing-shelter