CFC Cause of the Week: Public Safety

Natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, wildfires, storms and droughts, kill about 90,000 people per year, and affect more than 160,000 million worldwide. Disasters, civil unrest and other disruptions to normal life result in immediate and long-term effects on physical and mental health, financial security and overall well-being.

The chief development officer of a local hunger relief network provider said safety-related charities carry a heavy burden during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“More local residents than ever need support – emergency food assistance and bill-pay assistance; housing-support charities have been, and will remain, incredibly busy responding to the needs of families during this time,” she said. “Support of these charities, through CFC, will be put immediately to use providing critical, and often lifesaving, support to families across our region.”

Specifically for emergency food assistance, one in every six Dayton community residents will not have dinner tonight, she said.

“Hunger remains a real, serious and growing problem in the Miami Valley,” the development officer said.

More public safety issues

In the United States, only 50 percent of adults have more than $700 set aside for emergencies. Few American families have adequate supplies (first-aid kits, flashlights, blankets, clothing, medicine, prescriptions) in their emergency supply kits.

Globally, more than 785 million people lack safe drinking water, including 144 million people who rely on surface water as their drinking supply. It is estimated that half of the globe will be living in water-stressed areas, by 2025. Public safety efforts include the need to protect adequate, necessary resources for all.

Donations through the CFC help supply lifesaving equipment to public safety providers and provide education programs to help keep communities safe.

How to help

It’s easy to make an immediate impact through supporting CFC and supporting safety-related charities, the development officer said.

“Just a few dollars can make a difference – helping a family put food on the table tonight or ensuring that a senior has heat in their home tonight makes all the difference to those directly impacted,” she commented.

Volunteer opportunities can be found and CFC contributions made by visiting https://GiveCFC.org. More info on this week’s cause is available at https://ohiocfc.givecfc.org/public-safety.