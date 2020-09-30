CFC Cause of the Week

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) is the official workplace giving campaign of the federal government, allowing federal employees and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time to approved charities. This year’s campaign runs from Sept. 21 to Jan. 15, 2021, under the theme of “Show Some Love: Be the Face of Change.”'
Each week is dedicated to raising awareness for a specific cause including ending hunger, eradicating poverty, mental health, and other issues important to the federal workforce community locally and across the nation. Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://GiveCFC.org.
“The tremendous generosity of the federal, military and retiree community is inspiring. … I know that we will see that same spirit of compassion and selflessness throughout this year’s campaign,” said U.S. Office of Personnel Management Acting Director Michael Rigas.
This week’s cause: Hunger, food insecurity and nutrition
Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, there were families barely hanging on and a tremendous amount of “hidden” hunger, said a volunteer from a local, suburban, hunger-related charity that provides nutritious meals to pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade students. Now with unemployment skyrocketing, the demand is higher and requests for assistance accelerating, she said.
“People are surprised by the need for our mission,” the volunteer added. “Our children’s families are trying to hold onto their homes, have transportation issues and face many other challenges.”
Food costs for the program have risen by 50%, and supply chains the organization relied on have dried up, forcing the charity to seek multiple sources of affordable, available food.
“The state of Ohio fluctuates between being in the top 5 to the top 10 in child-related hunger in the U.S. One in five children goes to bed hungry and doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from,” the volunteer said. “Our children deserve better from a nation that is so rich and from our great state. We have hungry kids. They didn’t ask for this. How can they focus at school when there is nothing in their belly?”
Amy Rollins, Skywrighter Staff