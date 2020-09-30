CFC Cause of the Week

“People are surprised by the need for our mission,” the volunteer added. “Our children’s families are trying to hold onto their homes, have transportation issues and face many other challenges.”

Food costs for the program have risen by 50%, and supply chains the organization relied on have dried up, forcing the charity to seek multiple sources of affordable, available food.

“The state of Ohio fluctuates between being in the top 5 to the top 10 in child-related hunger in the U.S. One in five children goes to bed hungry and doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from,” the volunteer said. “Our children deserve better from a nation that is so rich and from our great state. We have hungry kids. They didn’t ask for this. How can they focus at school when there is nothing in their belly?”

Amy Rollins, Skywrighter Staff