Chamber duo New Morse Code capturing sounds of community

In the field

On each stop of the tour, the concert is paired with community engagement activities.

“We’ll be doing the show, but we’ll also be working with a community organization in each city to create our own pieces based on field recordings,” said Collins, who teaches at the University of Kansas. “We’re setting it up where it’s an ongoing conversation. When we visit each city, we’re going to be collecting local sounds specific to that location. We’ll be doing that ourselves or through our partners. Then, we’ll build some musical themes that are specific to each place.”

New Morse Code will upload those collected sounds and musical themes to an online repository, making Dayton part of multi-city sonic dialog.

“We’ve actually already started building those into a web resource where you can go explore all the different local themes we’ve built,” Collins said. “We’ll do a little bit of that work here in Arizona and then we’ll have this tour. Next season, we plan to continue adding more locations and expanding the project. We’re exploring how those things occur on a local level, whether it’s a coastal community, a plains community or in the mountains in the west that are being threatened by fires right now. We’ll get sounds to capture some of those local differences, so we’ll have sort of a national exploration of the way climate change is affecting communities.”

Long-term teams

Collaboration has been a big part of New Morse Code’s aesthetic since the two musical partners formed the chamber outfit a decade ago. The duo released its debut album, “Simplicity Itself,” in 2017, followed by “dwb (driving while black)” in 2021. A recorded version of “The Language of Landscapes,” which Collins and Compitello commissioned in 2014, will be released later this year.

“Our identity as a group is really centered on long-term creative projects,” Collins said. “That’s really what we love to do. We work with collaborators, composers and other musicians and really get to know people over a long period of time like we have with Chris Stark. We sort of develop projects at the pace they want to develop at. We just let them mature and evolve as needed.”

HOW TO GO

Who: University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE presents New Morse Code

Where: University of Dayton, Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6

Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21

More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu

Artist info: www.newmorsecode.com