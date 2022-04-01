40 events to keep you busy throughout April in Dayton

This is the first of the team’s three home games against the Ft. Wayne TinCaps. The Dragons visit the Lake County Captains the following week before returning home for another homestand, this time against the West Michigan Whitecaps April 19 through 24.

Home games begin at 7:05 p.m. Friday and 1:05 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cost: Single-game tickets $10-$20. More info: 937-228-2287 or www.milb.com/dayton.

Caption When Dayton Ballet presents "The Great Gatsby" at Victoria Theatre in Dayton, Friday through Sunday, April 8 through 10, the program will feature choreography by Ron Cunningham, artistic director of the Sacramento Ballet.

“The Great Gatsby”

In Dayton Ballet’s presentation of “The Great Gatsby,” the tale of Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan is reimagined through choreography by Ron Cunningham, artistic director of the Sacramento Ballet. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, Friday through Sunday, April 8 through 10. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $16-$86. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption Wright State senior musical theatre major Tassy Kirbas stars in "Sweet Charity" March 18-April 3.

“Sweet Charity”

Tassy Kirbas, a dynamic triple threat executing a level of professionalism beyond her years, delivers one of the best performances of the season in this enjoyable production of Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields and Neil Simon’s classic 1966 musical “Sweet Charity.” Guest choreographer Brandon Kelly, a WSU graduate, supplies outstanding homages to Bob Fosse in thrilling numbers such as “Big Spender,” “Rich Man’s Frug,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” and “Rhythm of Life.” Anyone who loves the Fosse technique should not miss this production. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 1 through 3 in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. More info: 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/tdmp

Caption Herbert Woodward Martin

“Beyond the Years: Paul Laurence Dunbar”

Dr. Herbert Martin, professor emeritus at the University of Dayton, joins the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for “Beyond the Years: Paul Laurence Dunbar.” The program, which celebrates 150 years since the acclaimed African American poet’s birth in Dayton, will be held at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, Wednesday, April 13 at 9:45 a.m. Cost: $6. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption Since 1942, Daytonians have attended Easter Sunrise Service at Carillon Historical Park. Dayton History presents the 81st annual event at the Deeds Carillon at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.

Easter Sunrise Service

According to a 1942 issue of NCR Factory News, an estimated 10,000 people attended the very first sunrise service at the Deeds Carillon on Easter Sunday of that year. That tradition continues to this day. Dayton History presents the 81st annual Easter Sunrise Service at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17. Cost: Free. More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org.

Caption (Left to right) Tiffany Jenkins, Dena Blizzard and Meredith Masony appear "My Name Is Not Mom."

“My Name Is Not Mom”

Parenthood is a universal theme but rarely is it as entertaining as the worldview presented by Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard. Dayton Live presents these three Internet sensations in “My Name Is Not Mom” at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Cost: $35-$55. This show is recommended for ages 18 and older. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is a Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion. Today, however, he’s better known for philanthropic work with his foundation and through public speaking events for colleges, churches, nonprofits and businesses. The former football standout presents “Be Inspired: An Evening with Tim Tebow” at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $35-$55. More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com.

DCDC

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is nearing the end of its 53rd season, “Evolve(d).” The troupe is opening up one rehearsal to the public with “Up Close & Personal 2″ in DCDC Studios, 840 Germantown St., Dayton, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14. Cost: $30. The invitation includes a Q&A and boxed lunch. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption The work of biologist-turned-photographer Ronan Donovan is featured in the live event, "Social By Nature," a National Geographic Live presentation at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Sunday and Monday, April 24 and 25.

Ronan Donovan

Biologist-turned-photographer Ronan Donovan has traveled and worked on all seven continents, with the creative results displayed in prestigious institutions such as the Natural History Museum in London, England and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. Dayton Live’s National Geographic Live! Series presents “Ronan Donovan: Social By Nature” at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Sunday and Monday, April 24 and 25. Show times are 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday. Cost: $29-$45. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption Knoxville-based comedian Leanne Morgan brings her Big Panty Tour to the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday, April 22.

Leanne Morgan

It’s been more than 20 years since Leanne Morgan started doing stand-up comedy in her native Tennessee but her career really exploded when her family relocated to San Antonio in 2001. The Knoxville-based comedian brings her 37-city “Big Panty Tour” to the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22. Cost: $29.75-$49.75. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Charlie Berens

Charlie Berens is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, comedian and host on his “Midwest Survival Guide Tour.” The Wisconsin native, who has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, MTV News, Variety and other outlets, is known for the viral hit, “Manitowoc Minute,” his comedic news series. Dayton Live presents Berens at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Cost: $37-$47. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Wiley’s turns 40

On April 20, 1982, a new type of venue opened on Patterson Road in Dayton. It was called Wiley’s and it was devoted strictly to stand-up comedy, which was still an unusual notion in the Midwest. Wiley’s Comedy Club, which moved to 101 Pine St. in the Oregon District in BLANK, presents a pair of pre-40th anniversary shows on Saturday, April 16 featuring actor-comedian Tommy Davidson. Show times are 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Cost: TBA. More 937-224-5653 or wileyscomedy.com.

On Cloud Wine

Dayton Live presents On Cloud Wine, a tasting event with more than 30 different options, at Schuster Center, Second Main Streets, Dayton. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28. Ticket prices also include appetizers, a souvenir tasting glass, parking in the Arts Garage and access to retail store with bottles of featured wines. Cost: $60, $25 for designated drivers. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Salute to the Arts

Springfield Arts Council presents Salute to the Arts in the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2. The 45th annual Benefit Auction includes dinner, cocktails, music, dancing and a live auction. Cost: $95 per person. More info: 937-324-2712 or springfieldartscouncil.org.

Broken English

Broken English spoken word showcase will be held at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, at 7:45 p.m. Friday, April 1. The lineup includes poets Atlas, Tasha Lomo and Quiet Storm. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $25-$35. The show and gallery ticket includes access to the preshow gallery featuring visual artist Taliaferro Sebastian at 6 p.m. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption Comedian-turned-actress Ms. Pat, who has new sitcom premiering on BET+ in August, performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Green in Beavercreek on Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10.

Ms. Pat

The comedian-turned-actress has a new sitcom premiering on BET+ in August. Before the series based on her life begins airing, the hardworking performer is back on the road. Ms. Pat performs at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Green, Beavercreek, on Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10. Show times are 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. This special engagement is 21 and older. Cost: $32. More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.

Lisa Merida-Paytes

In the new exhibition, “Amalgamations,” Cincinnati-based artist Lisa Merida-Paytes explores the connections and disconnections among the body’s systems, the process of growth and decay, and the animal-like nature of the human form. The show, which features a series of paper, clay and wire sculptures, opens at Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield, on Saturday, April 16. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 adults, free museum members and students. “Amalgamations” is on display through Sept. 11. More info: 937-325-4673 or springfieldart.net.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dyngus Day

In Poland and many Polish American communities, the Monday after Easter is known as Dyngus Day. Dayton Polish Club is hosting its second annual event celebrating the holiday at the Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton, on Monday, April 18. There will be Polish food, beverages and live music. The festivities run from noon to 6 p.m. Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the gate. More info: 937-305-6668 or 937-222-8092.

Caption A visitor views Odili Donald Odita's mural at The Contemporary in Dayton.

The Contemporary Dayton’s Annual Art Auction

The Contemporary Dayton’s 28th Annual Art Auction will feature, for the first time, a silent auction in the Dayton Arcade’s Rotunda and a live auction in The Co.’s adjacent new galleries. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, April 29. 35 W. 4th St., Dayton. $75 members; $90 non-members. More info: codayton.org/auction.

THEATER

Caption COME FROM AWAY October 6–11, 2020 –Schuster Center Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed,and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

“Come From Away”

“Come From Away,” written by Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, was ripped from the headlines. The new musical details the true-life story of an unusual gathering when 38 airplanes were diverted to an airstrip in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001. Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series presents the musical at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, Wednesday through Sunday, April 6 through 10. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $29-$129. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption Cecily Dowd (standing) with (left to right) Lizzie Huelskamp, Jason Podplesky, Christine Brunner, and Mierka Girten are featured in the Human Race Theatre Company production of "The Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help," slated April 14-May 1 at the Loft Theatre.

“Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”

Katie Forgette’s nostalgic comedy, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help,” concerns family drama in a close-knit community in the early 1970s. Human Race Theatre Company presents the Dayton premiere of the play at Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, beginning Thursday, April 14. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. Cost: $17-$53. This production, which runs through Sunday, May 1, is recommended for ages 16 and older. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

“Hello, Dolly!”

It has been nearly 60 years since the premiere of “Hello, Dolly!” The musical based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 comedy “The Matchmaker” has been revived on Broadway a handful of times and was adapted into an Academy Award-winning feature film in 1969. Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, begins its production on Friday, April 29. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $18, $20. “Hello, Dolly!” runs weekends through Sunday, May 15. More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org.

“Paralyzed Showcase Play”

Chay Buddha, Karen Thomas and Antwyn Boyd are among the performers in “Paralyzed Showcase Play,” a program about “the power of friendship and God.” Friends With Faith presents the show at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15. Cost: $43. “Paralyzed Showcase Play” is sponsored by Peace of Mind Therapeutics. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

“These Shining Lives”

In “These Shining Lives,” playwright Melania Marnich balances humor with tragedy to tell the story of the Radium Girls’ inspiring fight for worker safety in the early 20th century. Xenia Area Community Theatre presents the play at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, on Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17. Show times are 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $25 reserved seats. More info: sorgoperahouse.org.

Caption Connor Gray in rehearsal as Percy Jackson in Sinclair Community College's production of "The Lightning Thief."

“The Lightning Thief”

Chris Harmon directs this musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling book centered on Percy Jackson, a teenager who discovers he’s a demigod. Performances are at 7 p.m. with one Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. April 1-9. ASL interpreted performances on Apr. 3 and 7. Student Madness Tuesday on Apr. 5 offers $10 seats for all students. Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, of Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. $15-$18. Visit sinclair.edu/tickets.

“The Music Man”

Fast-talking rapscallion protagonist Harold Hill is back with memorable songs like ‘Seventy-Six Trombones” and “Ya Got Trouble” at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, beginning Thursday, April 7. Show times are between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Doors open two hours before show time. The buffet opens at about 11:15 a.m. for matinees and 6:15 p.m. for evening performances. Cost: $67-$78 adults, $37 children 11 and younger. “The Music Man” runs through Saturday, May 21. More info: 1-800-677-9505 or lacomedia.com.

“The Spongebob Musical”

“The Spongebob Musical” is the award-winning show based on the popular animated Nickelodeon series created by Stephen Hillenburg. It has a book by Kyle Jarrow and original songs by John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. Rise Up Performing Arts presents the musical at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Friday through Sunday, April 8 through 10. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $15 in advance. More info: sorgoperahouse.org.

Caption Alan Parsons, the legendary British audio engineer, producer and band leader, brings his latest band to town for a concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Tuesday, April 26.

MUSIC

Alan Parsons

Legendary British audio engineer and producer Alan Parsons worked with the Beatles, Pink Floyd and the Hollies before transitioning into the successful into a hitmaker in his own right. As the band leader of the Alan Parsons Project in the mid-1970s, he scored Top 40 hits in the U.S. with songs like “I Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You,” “Games People Play” and “Eye in the Sky.” He’s currently on the road with the Alan Parsons Live Project, performing at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. Cost: $40-$120. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

DPO Masterworks

For Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “April Fools and Geniuses,” maestro Neal Gittleman has programmed a concert featuring pieces by R. Strauss, Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich. Russian-born pianist Aleksandra Kasman, who grew up in Birmingham, Ala., is a special guest. She was the 2019-2020 Young Artist in Residence of National Public Radio’s “Performance Today.” Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2. Cost: $14-$68. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption New Morse Code, the cello and percussion duo of Hannah Collins (right) and Michael Compitello, performs pieces by Christopher Stark, Andy Akiho and Viet Coung in the University of Dayton's Sears Recital Hall on Wednesday, April 6.

New Morse Code

New Morse Code, the cello and percussion duo of Hannah Collins and Michael Compitello, is currently on the road on the Ariel Avant Impact Performance Tour. The program features Christopher Stark’s “The Language of Landscapes,” a new piece by Andy Akiho, and a new arrangement of a piece by composer Viet Cuong. University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE season 2021-2022 comes to a close with a concert by New Morse Code in UD’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21. More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu.

Symphonic Beatles

When Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Revolution: The Music of the Beatles,” the program will include 25 of the Fab Five’s chart-topping hits with new orchestral arrangements by Grammy winner Jeff Tyzik. Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Cost: $27-$90. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, the 2007 winners of the televised U.K. talent program, "When Will I Be Famous," perform at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Thursday, April 21.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers formed in 2002 and moved on to international acclaim in 2007 after winning the top prize on the televised U.K. talent program, “When Will I Be Famous.” The bagpipe-heavy rock outfit puts its own spin on traditional pipe tunes as well as covers of songs by Snow Patrol, AC/DC, Coldplay and Deep Purple. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Cost: $29-$39. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Caption Texas-born countertenor John Holiday, who received a Master of Music in vocal performances from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, performs in an Opera Star Recital presented by Dayton Opera at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Sunday, April 3.

John Holiday

Texas native John Holiday, who received a Master of Music in vocal performances from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, came in fifth on NBC’s “The Voice” in December 2020. Dayton Opera presents the countertenor in an Opera Star Recital at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Cost: $5-$100. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Chamber music matinee

The Dayton Philharmonic String Quartet will be joined by a special guest for the chamber music matinee, “Sunday with Schumann and Shostakovich.” Pianist Joshua Nemith will be featured on Schumann’s “Piano Quartet in E flat major, Op. 47.” The concert is presented in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Cost: $24. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Classic Albums Live

The Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series presents the return of Classic Albums Live for the final show in a three-concert series that began with “Led Zeppelin II” in January. This show is dedicated to AC/DC’s “Back In Black,” the Australian band’s seventh studio album. The follow-up to “Highway to Hell” was an international smash, hitting No. 1 in France and the UK, No. 3 in Germany, No. 4 in the U.S., and No. 6 in Australia. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Cost: $25-$46. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Pure Prairie League

With its indelible ‘70s hit “Amie” and 10 albums featuring Norman Rockwell art, it’s easy to forget Pure Prairie League got its start in Ohio. The country rock group formed in 1970 and was quickly enjoying national success. There have been ups and downs, hiatuses and multiple lineup changes, but the band remains in demand. Pure Prairie League performs with Atlanta Rhythm Section at BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Cost: $30-$40. More info: 937-526-9547 or www.bmikarts.com.

Tempest

Celtic rock band Tempest has been lacing its music with elements of Scottish and Norwegian music since forming in 1988. Dayton has been a regular tour stop for the California band for decades, but it hasn’t performed in the Midwest since the pandemic shutdowns in March 2020. Tempest, now on the road supporting the new album, “Going Home,” performs at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Cover starts at 7 p.m. Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. This show is all ages. More info: yellowcabtavern.com.

Caption Baritone saxophonist Bill Burns leads the Bright Moments Quintet, the Dayton-based group presented by Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond series in concert in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium at Dayton Art Institute on Thursday, April 14.

Bright Moments Quintet

Baritone saxophonist Bill Burns leads the Bright Moments Quintet, a Dayton-based jazz group. It released the album, “Jazz Advice,” is 2016. Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond series presents the Bright Moments Quintet in concert in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost: Free for museum members. Non-member admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17. More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org.

Caption Tenor David Sievers (pictured), violinist Leora Kline and pianist Merri Kozlowski-Klode are among the performers in Dayton Music Club's "An Afternoon at the Opera" at Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering on Sunday, April 10.

Afternoon at the Opera

Dayton Music Club presents “An Afternoon at the Opera” at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10. This concert features sopranos April Bennett and Sarah Bucher, violinist Leora Kline, pianist Merri Kozlowski-Klode and tenor David Sievers. Cost: Free. More info: 937-297-0463 or visit www.daytonmusicclub.org.

MJ Live!

Tribute acts have been major concert draws for decades now so it’s only fitting there would be touring show devoted to the King of Pop. MJ Live!, a tribute to the hits of Michael Jackson, returns to the area by popular demand. Comedian Jonathan Burns opens the show at Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium, 300 S. Fountain St., Springfield, at 8 p.m. Friday, April 22. Cost: Tickets start at $37. More info: springfieldartscouncil.org.

Simply Queen

Simply Queen, which is based in Windsor, Ontario, delivers live interpretations of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and other fan favorites. The tribute to Freddy Mercury and crew brings the arena rock-style show to Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday, April 15. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $25-$50 in advance, $30-$55 day of show. More info: daytonmasonic.live.

Time Warp Prom

Spring is here and that means it’s time once again for the Mix 107.7 Time Warp Prom. Local band Stranger provides the live ‘80s soundtrack for this annual dance party at the Nutter Center, McLin Gym, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23. “Time of Your Life” is the theme of this year’s event, which is 21 and older. Cost: $30. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

