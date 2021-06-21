Chappelle ignites NYC with film premiere and surprise concert

Masks were not required inside Radio City but attendees had to provide proof of vaccination. All phones were placed in Yondr pouches as well, ensuring everyone’s undivided attention. The star-studded premiere marked the first event at the iconic venue since the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

“He’s sold this place out many times,” Reichert said. “He’s a visionary and he knows how to make things happen… The fact that it’s Juneteenth is very meaningful to Dave.”

At the end of the screening, Chappelle took the stage to introduce a surprise hip-hop concert, emceed by DJ Clark Kent, featuring Fat Joe, Talib Kweli, ASAP Ferg, Q-Tip, Redman, Ghostface Killah, and De La Soul.

“It was a truly magical night,” added Bognar to the Dayton Daily News. “Julia and I have made a lot of movies by now, and we’ve sat in a lot of film screenings, but we have never experienced something like this. To be surrounded by over 5,000 other people watching the film together, that collective joy, after such a hard 15 months, was indescribable. Dave is a visionary. He saw months ago that we could do this kind of huge event and help reopen New York City. And he was so right.”

