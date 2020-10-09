Child care fee relief available for military families

A short-notice opportunity for child care fee relief for military families is available. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 12.
The National Military Association Child Care Fee Relief for Military Families is exclusively for military families who rely on childcare to go to work, work from home or work on education. Eligible Airmen can now apply for childcare fee reimbursement of up to $1,500 to help cover the costs.
Fee reimbursements can be used to help pay the cost of before or after school care, daycare, private sitters and more.
Eligible Airmen:
- Active-duty, activated reserves or National Guard on active Title 10 or Title 32 orders for six months or longer
- E1 – E6
- With children ages 13 and younger
- With a spouse who is employed (minimum 15 hours per week) or currently pursuing a degree (minimum 6 credit hours) or professional pursuit (licensure or certification – minimum 15 hours per week)
- Priority will be given to families with a deployed or extended TTDY service member TDY servicemember, dual military families, and/or single service members.
Please apply directly at: https://www.militaryfamily.org/child-care-fee-relief/.