Child Forensic Interviewing course earns national accreditation

To ensure that all children across the United States served by CACs receive consistent, evidence-based interventions that help them heal from abuse, hundreds of CACs have become accredited members of NCA by meeting standards for accredited members and verifying their adherence to the highest standards of practice.

“For OSI, NCA training accreditation means OSI’s CFI training is nationally accredited and recognized by other agencies/centers/interviewers as meeting those standards,” Henry said. “This creates enhanced collaboration with other law enforcement organizations, legal teams and CACs.”

OSI can demonstrate its child interviewers meet the standards of the child forensic interviewer community, which enables better communication, case management and outcomes for these critical investigations involving children.

Obtaining the accreditation was a lengthy process.

“I started most of the process in the early fall of 2019,” Henry said. “It took many months to prepare and organize our submission. Their review process took more than two months and we received notification of OSI’s accreditation July 21.”

Henry laid the foundation for accreditation prior to the process.

“I became engaged with the National Children’s Alliance CAC-Military Partnership Collaborative Work Group in 2019,” she said. This group comprises approximately 120 representatives from Children’s Advocacy Centers, regional Children’s Advocacy Centers, national Children’s Alliance state chapters, Armed Forces Center for Child Protection, Family Advocacy Programs in every branch of service, Military Criminal Investigative Organizations and trial counsel representatives. My collaboration with this group was the impetus for my initiative for OSI to obtain accreditation with NCA.”

OSI will officially be on the NCA’s list of accredited child forensic interview training as “Child Forensic Interview Protocol for the Office of Special Investigations – Serving U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.”