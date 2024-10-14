Children’s spa and craft party bus service launches in Dayton region

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“I thought it was such a unique idea and something that I would love to have seen in my own community here in Dayton,” Gantt said.

Over the last several years, she has researched what she needed to do to transform a bus into a spa service, but was having trouble finding a bus to start with. Last year, she was contacted by one of her mentors from a similar business in Atlanta to tell her there was a bus for sale. This happened around the same time her sister was getting out of the navy after six years of service and coming to the Dayton region.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Gantt said. “We’re just two moms who are really passionate about giving our children unique experiences and creating unforgettable memories for their childhood.”

InstaGlam Parties offers spa and craft services on its 36-foot bus that’s decked out in pink with a flower wall, eight pedicure bowls, vanity wall, karaoke tv, popcorn machine and surround sound.

The standard spa package starts at $500 and includes a VIP pink carpet entrance, spa robes, mini manicures, face jewels, a celebration toast, games, karaoke and a closing runway show with a special exit for the birthday girl.

“We make them feel special,” Gantt said. “We want the girls to feel beautiful as they are.”

Craft parties are $600 with the choice of a DIY custom sunglasses, slime or friendship bracelet making party, a glow painting party or a cupcake party.

Gantt and Shelley run the business with the help of their mom and five local high school students dubbed, “The Glam Squad.”

The sisters are originally from Kansas, but as they’ve became acclimated to the Dayton region they’ve wanted to contribute to the community in some way.

“I just want people to really understand the passion that we have for the community,” Gantt said. “We’re coming from Kansas and this community has really embraced our family.”

MORE DETAILS

To book a party, visit glampartiesllc.com or call/text 937-469-7399. For more information, visit the business’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@instaglampartiesllc).