Cincinnati Zoo names penguin chick ‘Rose’ in honor of Betty White

Currently, the zoo is celebrating Penguin Days with reduced admission through March 11. On Friday the zoo held its first penguin parade of the season with king penguins BB, Martin Luther and Larry.

Penguin parades are at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and holiday Mondays. The 11 a.m. parade begins outside the Wings of Wonder Bird House and the 2:30 p.m. parade starts outside the entrance of Children’s Zoo.