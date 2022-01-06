City appoints deputy director for Dayton Police Department

A 22-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department and Dayton native is the new deputy director and assistant chief.
Lt. Col. Eric Henderson, who has served as assistant chief and chief of operations since 2019, will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations of the various divisions and bureaus of the department, according to a release issued Thursday afternoon from the city.
During his time with the department, Henderson has commanded a number of units and divisions, including the Dayton Regional Bomb Squad, Strategic Planning Bureau and West Patrol Operations Division.
Kamran Afzal, the department’s new police chief, said he is excited to work with Henderson as deputy director.
“In the short time I have been here, he has shown exceptional leadership, dedication and an outstanding work ethic. He is an asset to our department with lifelong connections to our community,” Afzal said in the release.
Henderson earned a bachelor’s degree from Park University and has attended the FBI National Academy and Ohio Public Safety Leadership Academy.
“I am humbled to be in this leadership position and work alongside the more than 400 sworn officers and professional staff who take pride in serving this community every day,” Henderson stated.
About the Author