City of Dayton seeks public input on Salem Avenue reconstruction

Those interested in giving feedback on the project can submit their comments to Tricia Bishop with the Ohio Department of Transportation at 937-497-6721 or via email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

Work on this phase is expected to begin in spring 2027 and require up to 18 months to finish, according to ODOT documents. Construction costs are estimated to total around $2.5 million.

The project will be constructed with federal Transportation Alternatives and Surface Transportation Block Grant funds, along with local funding.

Under the project, the city of Dayton will reconstruct the roadway with new pavement, curbs, sidewalks, curb ramps that comply with the American with Disabilities Act, catch basins, and street lights.

Existing Miami Valley Lighting street lights and poles will be replaced with city of Dayton street lights and poles. Greater Dayton RTA overhead feeder wire and city of Dayton fiber optic cable will be put in underground conduit.

Bike lanes will not be included in this project, ODOT documents show, due to the high volume and speed of traffic on Salem Avenue and the limited right of way.

Traffic on Salem Avenue and cross streets will be maintained, though lane shifts will be implemented. Construction will be phased to maintain pedestrian access on at least one side of the roadway during construction.

Seven transit stops are present within the project corridor, and individual stops will need to be closed during construction. The RTA will establish temporary stops where possible based on field discussions with the city of Dayton and the project contractor, documents state.

Just 0.4 miles northwest of the project corridor, the city recently began work to rebuild deteriorating pavement, curbs and sidewalks at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive, by the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. This project is expected to take about one year to complete.