City reviewing nuisance list after newspaper offices erroneously included

Search the database below to see if your property is on the nuisance list.

How to get a property off the nuisance list

Getting a property off the nuisance list isn’t as simple as fixing it up.

Here’s what Dayton city officials say must be done to get a property off the list:

“With a structural nuisance, they need to obtain a special services inspection from our Building Services Division. Our Building Inspectors will assess the property and provide an account of the items that need to be addressed by a licensed architect or engineer (meaning they need to get stamped drawings showing the proposed work and how it will resolve the structural nuisance). At that point, Dennis Zimmer, Nuisance Abatement Supervisor will review and determine if it can be released from the Structural Nuisance list.”