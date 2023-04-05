City reviewing nuisance list after newspaper offices erroneously included

BreakingNews
After the Dayton Daily News recently obtained the city of Dayton’s nuisance property list and created an interactive map for readers, one property stood out to some at the newspaper: Our office.

The Dayton Daily News offices are currently on the top floor of the Manhattan Building at 601 E. Third St. in Dayton. The property was on the nuisance list before current owners Woodard Development invested more than $8 million in extensive renovations and it reopened in May 2021.

In addition to the newspaper, current tenants include tech and software developers, Henny Penny’s first downtown office and a barber shop in the lobby.

In response to questions about why the Manhattan is on the list, Dayton city officials said: “The Manhattan was on the nuisance list and obviously, the structural deficiencies have been addressed/corrected. We should have removed it and it was erroneously left on the list.”

City officials say they are now double-checking the list “to ensure other structures have been removed if they were renovated.”

Search the database below to see if your property is on the nuisance list.

How to get a property off the nuisance list

Getting a property off the nuisance list isn’t as simple as fixing it up.

Here’s what Dayton city officials say must be done to get a property off the list:

“With a structural nuisance, they need to obtain a special services inspection from our Building Services Division. Our Building Inspectors will assess the property and provide an account of the items that need to be addressed by a licensed architect or engineer (meaning they need to get stamped drawings showing the proposed work and how it will resolve the structural nuisance). At that point, Dennis Zimmer, Nuisance Abatement Supervisor will review and determine if it can be released from the Structural Nuisance list.”

