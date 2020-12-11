Civilians, service members triumph at Airman Leadership School

“Every aspect of their graduation we still made happen, and when we announced their name, their image was pinned to the screen and they could wave and smile for their units and families to celebrate with them on Facebook Live,” Graham said.

According to Air University, Airman Leadership School is the first level of the Enlisted Professional Military Education continuum and prepares senior Airmen to be professional warfighters and space professionals who can supervise and lead work teams to support the employment of air and space power. Completion of the five-week course is required to assume the grade of staff sergeant.

Since the beginning of COVID-19, ALS successfully graduated 107 Total Force students – active duty, Air National Guard, Reserves, Coast Guard and two civilians, Graham said. Six classes have graduated in 2020.

The class started in residence at the ALS location in the Professional Development Center, Bldg. 1226, Kittyhawk Center, Area A, then switched to a hybrid mode like the other classes did since COVID-19 began and finally, an all-virtual environment.

The instruction’s virtual element surprised Graham, she said. The students were innovative and creative.

“They still did ‘breakout rooms;’ they still did group activities that we set up for them so instruction could be accomplished virtually,” she said. “Sometimes the products were way better than they would have been had they been in person. Some students even ‘came out of their shell’ more in the virtual environment.”

Graham credited the hard-working ALS instructors – Tech. Sgt. Amanda Degnan, Tech. Sgt. William Klemmer, Staff Sgt. Corrin Ordiales and Staff Sgt. Shelby McDowell – for their “countless hours” of ownership and inventiveness in converting the curriculum to be virtual.

“What we teach is leadership-driven to produce Total Force leaders,” Graham said. “Prior to COVID-19, we talked about resiliency, adaptability, innovation and not accepting ‘no’ as an answer, but since COVID-19, the classes have actually lived it.

“I think this class will be able to do that more than previous classes because they have developed a ‘how can I make this happen’ attitude and not an ‘it’s immediately canceled’ attitude. If they continue to live that attitude, they will be the Air Force leaders we truly need.”

Graham said she is excited the course included Officer Marcus Deloye, 88th Security Forces Squadron patrol, and Amayrani “Amy” Smith, 88th Force Support Squadron fitness program specialist, as the first civilians to attend.

“I’m not going to be a supervisor immediately, but I learned about leadership qualities, how to change the work atmosphere and how to view yourself in the military world,” Smith said. “As a civilian, it’s a little bit hard to see how we are part of executing that mission, but ALS opened my eyes to see how important our part is.”

Smith said she had been nervous about not having prior military experience – she is the spouse of Staff Sgt. Jeremy Smith, a lab technician with the 711th Human Performance Wing – when she joined the class, but her reticence soon dissipated.

“As I got to know my classmates – they are amazing – I sometimes forgot I was wearing my blue polo (shirt),” she said. “I fit in so well with them. They were so kind. I didn’t know how they view civilians and they didn’t know how I, as a civilian, view them. They were pretty shocked to see someone who actually really cares about the military the way that they do. By the time the class ended, I had gained new friends.”

Smith said she was never singled out as a civilian, crediting Degnan, her instructor, with recognizing all the students came with different experiences and backgrounds and demonstrating a passion and energy that reflected back onto the class.

“All the ALS instructors and the commandant were amazing,” Smith said.

Her ALS experience will help in her job, she said.

“Being aware of everyone around you – we are all focused on the mission – and being able to lead, how impactful you can be in your work section, are what I’m taking from the class,” Smith added.

Deloye is prior Army, but now as a civilian he learned about the Air Force and much more at ALS, he said. While he may never become a supervisor of Airmen because of the work he performs as an 88 SF patrol officer, he said he can “still be there for them and their mission.”

Deloye said the virtual aspect of the class went “flawlessly.”

“The way they went about it, with the course the way it was and the ability to connect with everybody, I thought it was still a great experience,” he said.

“Being one of the first two civilians was a real honor. If I was to say anything about that course and that group of people, I’d say they did their job really well and took it very seriously. More civilians should go through it.”

And they have that opportunity, as ALS is now offering openings for Air Force civilians to attend the 24-day course and prepare them for future supervisory roles.

Interested civilians may apply by Dec. 29 for the next ALS class, 21B, with course dates of Jan. 7 through Feb. 11. Contact Graham at kelly_jo.graham@us.af.mil with questions/concerns.

For more information about ALS, follow it on Facebook at @wrightpattersonpdc.