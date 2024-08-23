Clark County corrections officer charged, accused of punching inmate

A Clark County jail inmate on Aug. 5 was receiving a medication injection in his cell from a jail nurse when he became upset with corrections officers, according to an affidavit.

The inmate was placed down on his cell bench by two corrections officers and was held down as he was curled up on his side on the bench.

“At this time CO Jordan punched inmate … multiple times in his shoulder and back area with a closed fist,” the affidavit stated.

Other corrections officers and a nurse provided statements to a detective about the incident.

“The correction officers involved gave statements that CO Steven Jordan did punch inmate … with a closed fist multiple times when the inmate was compliant and he was not trying to cause physical harm to anyone,” the affidavit stated.

When the inmate tried to come out of his cell after the shot, Jordan reportedly pushed him, which caused the inmate and a second corrections officer to fall back into the wall and bench area. The other CO struck her head when she fell back, court records said.

Jordan is on paid administrative leave. He was hired by the sheriff’s office in May 2023 and has no prior disciplinary actions in his personnel file, said Chief Deputy Mike Young.