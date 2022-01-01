Clark County’s first baby of 2022 welcomed at midnight

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Regional Medical Center welcomed Clark County’s first baby of the new year at exactly midnight on Saturday.
Nolan Leon Fent was born at 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day, measuring in at 7 pounds 4 ounces and 21 inches long. He has three older siblings, including 7-year-old Thaddeus Keaton Jr., 3-year-old Sophia White, and 1-year-old Everlynn White.
Nolan was born to his mother, Sarah Fent, of Springfield. Fent said she had labored all day New Years Eve prior to leaving for the hospital that evening.
Her timing couldn’t have been better as Nolan was born exactly 30 minutes after her arrival at SRMC.
“I waited all day to go into the hospital because I didn’t think it was time, but at 11:20 p.m. I couldn’t handle the pain anymore,” Fent said. “I got to the hospital at 11:30 p.m., and he couldn’t wait any longer.”
Fent said she is “so happy” to have welcomed her baby into the world and that she was surprised at the memorable timing of it all.
“(Nolan) wanted to be the big bang to 2022,” she said. “I still can’t believe I had him at 12 o’clock on the dot!”
