Clark State Community College to become Clark State College

Clark State Community College will become Clark State College, as of Jan. 1, 2021, officials announced Wednesday.
The Board of Trustees voted to change the name of the institution to reflect the advancements in educational opportunities, including the addition of two bachelor’s degrees now available at Clark State in manufacturing technology management and web development and design.
Clark State’s trustees, administration, faculty, staff and students have been discussing the name change since the fall of 2018, officials stated in a release.
"Clark State was established in 1962 as Clark County Technical Education Program,” said Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State. “The college has seen three name changes since that time; all changes that coincided with the ever-increasing educational opportunities Clark State offers.
“With the addition of two bachelor’s degree programs, the board recognized the need to reflect those opportunities in our title. Clark State College will uphold its undisputable reputation for quality education, affordability, unmatched student services and dedication to the communities it serves," Blondin said.
Clark State conducted a survey in the spring of 2019 of employees and students, with the majority favoring a name change to Clark State College. The process began with a change from academic “divisions” to academic “schools” in spring 2019.
“The addition of bachelor’s degrees prompted the name change consideration,” said Brad Phillips, chairman of Clark State Board of Trustees. "The name ‘Clark State College’ does not exclude any part of the community, but it embodies the many diverse options available to students from certificates to transfer degrees and now also baccalaureate programs. We are excited to see the college progress with the changing needs of our communities.”
Founded in 1962, Clark State Community College has campuses in Springfield, Beavercreek, Xenia and Bellefontaine.