Clark State Community College to become Clark State College

Clark State conducted a survey in the spring of 2019 of employees and students, with the majority favoring a name change to Clark State College. The process began with a change from academic “divisions” to academic “schools” in spring 2019.

“The addition of bachelor’s degrees prompted the name change consideration,” said Brad Phillips, chairman of Clark State Board of Trustees. "The name ‘Clark State College’ does not exclude any part of the community, but it embodies the many diverse options available to students from certificates to transfer degrees and now also baccalaureate programs. We are excited to see the college progress with the changing needs of our communities.”

Founded in 1962, Clark State Community College has campuses in Springfield, Beavercreek, Xenia and Bellefontaine.