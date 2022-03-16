Clark State to dedicate classroom in honor of late Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer

The college plans to dedicate a room to Fischer in its Brinkman Education Center during a ceremony on March 28 at 4 p.m. The ceremony will take place on the fourth floor of the Brinkman Education Center and refreshments will be available.

Fischer died at the age of 65 in November after he suffered a medical emergency while at a Buckeye State Sheriffs Association convention in Sandusky. He was a lifelong resident of Greene County and Clark State graduate.