Classroom excellence pays off with You Made the Grade program

To receive the $5 Exchange gift card, students must present a valid military ID in stores and proof of a B average or higher during any grading period at their local Exchange customer service area. More information is available on the Exchange’s community Hub or its Facebook page

You Made the Grade sweepstakes entry forms are on the back of the $5 gift card sleeve. Students can send completed forms to:

You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398

Return holiday purchases Until Jan. 31

Military shoppers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have greater flexibility to return gifts as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is extending its return policy for the holiday season.

Under the policy, shoppers have until Jan. 31 to return any items purchased in store or at ShopMyExchange.com from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24.

“It’s hard to please everyone on your list,” said Wright-Patterson Main Store Manager Michael Bell. “The Exchange’s extended return policy goes the extra mile to make sure everyone gets the perfect gift this year.”

The extended return policy also applies to honorably discharged veterans who made their purchases at ShopMyExchange.com as well as veterans with service-connected disabilities shopping in stores.

The Exchange’s regular return policy allows returns from 15 to 90 days after the purchase with a receipt, depending on the item. If an item’s regular return window extends past Jan. 31, that date will be honored.

Some exclusions apply. For more information, military shoppers can check with the Wright-Patterson Exchange or call 1-800-527-2345 for online returns.

Enter to win Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 gaming package

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military gamers the chance to win a state-of-the-art gaming setup in the Rockstar Cyberpunk sweepstakes.

Until Dec. 3, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter for a chance to win one Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 gaming package valued at $1,455, including a limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console with controller, a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for XBox One X, a Secret Labs Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair, an Arcturus pro gaming headset and one $60 Xbox gift card.

“Military gamers, take note – this is your chance to win the ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 experience,” said Osby. “Warfighters and their families work hard, and they deserve the chance to play hard, too. We can’t wait to notify our lucky winner that they have won this world-class gaming setup.”

Authorized Exchange shoppers age 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes to enter and find sweepstakes rules. Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to win, too. More information can be found on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

No purchase is necessary to win, and entry is limited to one per person. The drawing will take place on or about Dec. 11, after which the winner will be notified.

Sweet holiday memories can mean $1,000 gift card

That perfect holiday memory could mean a sweet season for military families who enter to win Army & Air Force Exchange gift cards during the Lifesavers Storybook Sweepstakes.

Military shoppers who submit their cherished holiday memories between Oct. 31 and Dec. 25 will have a chance to win one of three prizes:

First place: $1,000 Exchange gift card;

Second place: $500 gift card;

Third place: $300 gift card.

“Those treasured holiday memories always add a little warmth to the season,” said Osby. “Military shoppers can turn those memories into a special stocking-stuffer for their families with these prizes.”

To enter, authorized shoppers 18 and older should submit an essay of 500 words or less about a favorite holiday memory as a Microsoft Word file or as text in an email to sweepstakes@aafes.com. Participants should put “Sweet Holiday Story” in the subject line.

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to participate, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for more information and rules. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Winners will be selected no later than Jan. 31.