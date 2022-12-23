Clayton considers roundabout as part of proposed Hoke Road reconstruction

Pedestrians and cyclists will have increased mobility as a result of the project with the addition of sidewalks and a multi-use trail along Hoke Road, allowing for access to the retail and recreational spots near Smith Drive.

Streetlights, landscaping, and upgraded utilities are also included in project plans, along with the addition of a center left turn lane from Smith Drive toward the Wenger Road intersection.

The $4.3 million project is currently in the preliminary stages and no final decisions have been made pending the collection of public input, according to a recent report from the city.

Approximately $2.65 million in project costs will be funded through federal Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality program. The city of Clayton will be responsible for the remaining $1.65 million.

According to the city, the project will require temporary acquisition of around 1.5 acres and permanent acquisition of 2.5 acres along the Hoke Road corridor.

“Affected property owners will be contacted at a later date to discuss the right-of-way needs, the acquisition process, and property owner rights under the process,” documents state.

Approximately 30 trees will be removed under the project, and officials say property owners will be compensated for the removal of any trees currently located on private property.

The project would require a temporary 0.11-acre right-of-way acquisition from Don Ward Field for a total construction occupancy period of less than six months. Improvements within the park will be limited to curb and sidewalk.

Construction would be completed in two phases, first with the widening of Hoke Road south of the Wenger intersection. This would involve a one-way closure with southbound traffic detoured via Crestway Drive. The second phase will include the construction of the roundabout and would require full closure of the intersection for around 60 days.

The project is currently in the preliminary design stage. Right-of-way acquisition is expected to begin in March 2024, with final plans expected to be approved in late 2024. Construction is estimated to begin by summer 2026 and would require up to 12 months to complete.

Residents can send feedback through Jan. 31, 2023, to Randy Sanders, public service director, at dsanders@claytonohio.org, or by calling 937-836-3500. Comments can also be sent to Tricia Bishop, environmental coordinator for the Ohio Department of Transportation District 7, at tricia.bishop@dot.ohio.gov, or by calling 937-497-6721.