Montgomery County Fair begins Sunday with new offerings

There’s also a collection of new events as well. New events include:

Daily monster truck rides

Daily pony rides

A nighttime Sky Elements drone show on July 6

Wrestling Revolver pro-wrestling show on July 7

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith and his group of inspectors came to the fairgrounds Wednesday morning to certify the livestock scales, deeming them as fair and accurate.

“This is a competition. The animals that are coming here are competing for weight to win awards and prizes and to be sold, so their weight is important for the whole process.”

With everything it has to offer, Mark Jimison, president of the Montgomery County Fair Board, has high hopes for the fair this year.

“We’re hoping for a good crowd of people to come out and see what we have to offer. We have some new things this year and stuff for everybody, young and old,” he said.

The board begins planning the next fair during the current one, taking notes and finding ways to improve each year. After a year of working to improve the fair, Jimison looks forward to showcasing all he and his team has accomplished.

“It’s really exciting for us to finally get to it and see if all of the changes work and if everybody loves it,” Jimison said. “In my mind, if they walk out smiling, I think we’ve done a good job.”

The Montgomery County Fair will run from noon to 10:00 p.m. every day this year July 6 through July 12. Fairgoers can visit the fair website to buy a one-day pass for $10 or a fair week pass for $40. Otherwise, it’s $10 per person all day Sunday-Thursday and $15 per person after 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Kids ages six and under can enter for free with a paid adult. Active military, veterans, first responders, and senior citizens can enter for half price on July 9.

Jimison notes that the buildings will have air conditioning, offering fairgoers a place to beat the heat.

To enjoy the rides, fairgoers can either pay per ticket or pay $28 for an all-day wrist band.