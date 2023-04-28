Cleanup aims to improve Westwood neighborhood

A coalition of groups is hosting a two-day cleanup this weekend in Dayton’s Westwood neighborhood in recognition of Global Youth Service Day.
Liberty High School, YouthBuild Dayton, AmeriCorps and the Westwood Right Project Community Development Corporation were joined Friday morning by Dayton City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss to re-launch the “Don’t Be a Litterbug” campaign.
The event Friday morning was followed by a cleanup in the area of Abbey Avenue and West Third Street.
A second day of cleanup is planned Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon starting at 185 Lorenz Ave.
“Last year, WRPCDC and other organizations/residents picked up over two tons of trash and there are tons remaining in many underserved communities,” according to a release from the organization.
For more information, call 937-263-0076 or visit westwoodrightproject.org online.
