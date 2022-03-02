Hamburger icon
Clearcreek Twp. road closed through Friday during daytime hours

Crossley Road will be closed during daytime hours through Friday.

Crossley Road will be closed during daytime hours through Friday. FILE PHOTO

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Warren County Engineer’s Office has closed Crossley Road, between Red Lion-Five Points Road and Lytle-Five Points Road in Clearcreek Twp., beginning today for three days during the daytime hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The closure is for Duke Energy as the company relocates overhead electric lines.

The detour for the closure will use Red Lion-Five Points Road, Bunnell Hill Road, and Lytle-Five Points Road.

For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

