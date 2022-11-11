dayton-daily-news logo
Clerk of Courts investigation: Read the complaint from the Ohio Auditor’s Office

Local News
By
13 minutes ago

An investigation into allegations that Montgomery County Clerk of Courts misused his office for campaign-related activity began with a complaint to the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office.

THE LATEST: Clerk of Courts investigation involves campaign-related activity allegations

The Dayton Daily News obtained the record from the auditor’s office using Ohio public records law.

Read the document here:

Page 1 of 2022_Nov_1_Mont_Co_Clerk_of_Cts_Misc._Activity (1) (003)
Contributed to DocumentCloud by Josh Sweigart (Cox Media Group) • View document or read text

The auditor’s office served a search warrant at the Clerk of Courts office Wednesday. The auditor’s office won’t release any additional records from the ongoing investigation.

Foley has only commented through his personal attorney, Jon Paul Rion, who notes Foley is not charged with anything and is still on the job.

“Mike Foley and his office have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with the Auditor’s preliminary inquiry into these allegations. He has directed his staff to comply promptly and completely with any request received from the Auditor’s office. When the facts are fully known and put in context, we are confident that the concerns will dissipate. In the interim, the Clerk’s Office is open and operating normally,” Rion said.

