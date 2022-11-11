Clerk of Courts investigation: Read the complaint from the Ohio Auditor’s Office

The auditor’s office served a search warrant at the Clerk of Courts office Wednesday. The auditor’s office won’t release any additional records from the ongoing investigation.

Foley has only commented through his personal attorney, Jon Paul Rion, who notes Foley is not charged with anything and is still on the job.

“Mike Foley and his office have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with the Auditor’s preliminary inquiry into these allegations. He has directed his staff to comply promptly and completely with any request received from the Auditor’s office. When the facts are fully known and put in context, we are confident that the concerns will dissipate. In the interim, the Clerk’s Office is open and operating normally,” Rion said.