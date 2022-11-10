dayton-daily-news logo
Records: Clerk of Courts investigation involves campaign-related activity allegations

The Ohio Auditor of State is investigating allegations that Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley engaged in inappropriate campaign-related activity at the clerk’s office, according to a document obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

The auditor’s office served a search warrant at Foley’s office Wednesday.

The auditor’s office document says the office received allegations about efforts by Foley to:

- Solicit campaign contributions from employees

- Produce campaign materials using office equipment and resources

- Pay bonuses to employees tied to whether the employee made a political contribution

- Work on his campaign finance reports at the office with county employees and equipment

The document concludes with a note from Don Petit, deputy director of the auditor’s office Special Investigations Unit: “I recommend we open this matter as a preliminary inquiry based on the information shared, and determine appropriate next steps to continue gathering information.”

The auditor’s office won’t release any additional information on the ongoing investigation.

Foley has declined to comment, referring all questions to his personal attorney, Jon Paul Rion.

Rion has been called for comment on the complaint obtained by the Dayton Daily News. This story will be updated once a response is received.

