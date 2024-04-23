Cloudy today with widespread showers in the afternoon through evening

Wind gusts will be as high as 33 mph.

Showers are likely to continue tonight, mainly before midnight. The wind will relax some and the overnight low will fall to around 46 degrees.

Skies will be partly sunny Wednesday, which will be cooler with a high near 59 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 35 degrees.

Frost and freezing conditions will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 64 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 43 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 72 degrees. There is a chance of showers after 3 p.m.