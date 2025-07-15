Breaking: Artists repaint downtown Dayton ‘bastards’ mural after finding it covered with vandalism

Ohio appeals ruling from Miami County judge that overturned rape convictions

Former officer released from jail with GPS monitoring
Miami County Courthouse. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Miami County Courthouse. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

Lawyers from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office have filed an appeal of a ruling by a Miami County judge that overturned guilty verdicts for former West Milton police officer Kevin Wright on three felony rape charges involving a minor, granting him a new trial.

The state’s challenge was filed in Ohio’s 2nd District Court of Appeals.

Wright, 38, was found guilty by a jury in 2021 of three counts of rape of a girl under the age of 13 and was sentenced by Judge Stacy Wall of Miami County Common Pleas Court. Wright received three prison sentences, one for each count of rape, of 10 years to life with each sentence to be served consecutively.

After a series of appeals, Wall held up a portion of Wright’s petition for post conviction relief.

ExploreFormer West Milton police officer released on house arrest following overturned rape convictions
Kevin C. Wright

Credit: Miami County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Miami County Jail

Wright was released July 10 by Wall on house arrest with GPS monitoring and ordered to have no contact with the victim or her siblings. Wright will be allowed to leave the house to attend court and attorney appointments.

In the ruling, Wall found that “on a cumulative basis the trial counsel’s performance was deficient, and the deficient performance prejudiced the defendant. This means there is a reasonable probability that, absent errors (of counsel), the factfinder would had a reasonable doubt respecting guilty” on the following grounds: inadequate investigation and trial preparation; DNA evidence; and failure to consult and call a forensic cell phone expert. The counsel was Jay Lopez of Troy. He could not be reached for comment.

ExploreArea police officer serving life sentence on rape conviction to get new trial

In Other News
1
Size (and sauce) matters: BW3s co-founder judges local chicken wing...
2
Meet the chickens: Kettering man’s pets or farm animals?
3
Artists repaint downtown Dayton ‘bastards’ mural after finding it...
4
Couple plans to open Whit’s Frozen Custard in Carlisle
5
Crime is falling in Dayton, with a major exception: Homicides

About the Author