Ohio appeals ruling from Miami County judge that overturned rape convictions

Wright, 38, was found guilty by a jury in 2021 of three counts of rape of a girl under the age of 13 and was sentenced by Judge Stacy Wall of Miami County Common Pleas Court. Wright received three prison sentences, one for each count of rape, of 10 years to life with each sentence to be served consecutively.

After a series of appeals, Wall held up a portion of Wright’s petition for post conviction relief.

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Wright was released July 10 by Wall on house arrest with GPS monitoring and ordered to have no contact with the victim or her siblings. Wright will be allowed to leave the house to attend court and attorney appointments.

In the ruling, Wall found that “on a cumulative basis the trial counsel’s performance was deficient, and the deficient performance prejudiced the defendant. This means there is a reasonable probability that, absent errors (of counsel), the factfinder would had a reasonable doubt respecting guilty” on the following grounds: inadequate investigation and trial preparation; DNA evidence; and failure to consult and call a forensic cell phone expert. The counsel was Jay Lopez of Troy. He could not be reached for comment.